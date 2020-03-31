Fugitive in exile returns to China due to pandemic

A Spring Airlines plane at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in December 2019 Photo: cnsphoto

A Chinese fugitive in exile wanted by police recently turned himself in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The man escaped to Cambodia in May 2019."The world is chaotic. No one can live or work normally. I was in a constant state of panic every day. I wanted to go back to China to save my life," said the 37-year-old man, surnamed Huang, who returned to Wenzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, and turned himself in to police waiting at the city's airport on March 23.Huang had been wanted by police for allegedly writing false invoices. Local police had been following Huang's movements closely and continuously made international phone calls to persuade Huang to turn himself in.After arriving at Wenzhou airport, Huang underwent temperature monitoring and identity verification procedures wearing mask and goggles.Huang was sent to a designated site for a 14-day quarantine after receiving permission to suspend his trial. Police officers who came into close contact with Huang also underwent isolation and observation.Cambodian health officials confirmed the country has 107 COVID19 cases. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Monday said the nation's casinos would be closed starting Wednesday, and rice exports will stop on Sunday in response to the outbreak, local media reported.Global Times