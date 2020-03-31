Automaker Toyota suspends vehicle production in Vietnam due to COVID-19 epidemic

View of the production line of Japanese automobile giant Toyota Motor in Japan File photo: VCG

Toyota Motor Vietnam (TMV) has temporarily suspended vehicle production in order to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak from spreading, Vietnam News Agency reported.The outbreak has impacted all aspects of business, from economy to society, including the automobile industry, and Toyota dealers in the capital city of Hanoi have temporarily closed showrooms and workshops, the news agency cited Toyota as reporting.Production resumption will depend on the outbreak situation, market demand, supply chain situation, stocks and the country government's restriction regulations, the news agency reported.TMV is the second automaker in Vietnam to announce operation suspension due to the impacts of COVID-19. The first was Ford Vietnam which suspended operations at its factory in the northern province of Hai Duong.