Do not attempt to cover up your feelings today, even if revealing them might lead to conflict with those around you. Being honest with yourself is the way to go. Fortunately, since it is your birthday, people will give you some extra leeway. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 7, 10, 14.Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)If you work hard enough you will achieve your dreams, you just have to have confidence in yourself. Problems at home may come to a head, but you will be able to resolve any issues by tackling them straight on. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)You are bound to have a great time if you let your hair down today. Go ahead and spend some time with your friends and fun will be had by all. Knowledge will help you further your career. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)A major decision will have to be made today. Take all the time you need to consider all the possible repercussions of your actions. Letting someone push you into moving too fast will lead to regret. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)You can expect some opposition at work today. Although this may lead you to want to do everything on your own, make sure you discuss any decisions that have to be made with the group. Financial matters are looking up for you. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Although rumors are running rampant within your friend circle, do not involve yourself in gossip. Consider investing in yourself by taking a few courses that will increase your understanding of your field. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Pay no attention to those who would keep you from your dreams. If you truly believe in what you are doing, then don't let anyone or anything stop you. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Push yourself to your limits by getting out and taking part in physically challenging activities. Not only will this increase your self-confidence, it will also greatly benefit your health. Money spent on education will be money well spent. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Although you have been working hard for a long time now, you still have a ways to go before your dreams become reality. Patience and perseverance will see you through to the end. Financial issues will present something of a problem. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Although it may happen without you realizing it, you might upset someone near you today. Do not run away from your responsibilities and instead do what you can to repair the situation. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Do your best to play your cards close to your chest as you go about your day today. Only reveal what you have to and even then don't do it until you have no other choice. Back home spend some time on chores. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Be on your guard as misfortune is heading your way. While it is avoidable, it will require you to take extra special care with whatever you may do. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Today will be perfect for putting more energy into your future. Concentrate on personal improvement by taking classes or engaging in activities that will improve your skills. ✭✭✭✭