Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Melville captain
5 In ___ straits
9 Balkan native
13 First part of N.B.
14 The dark side
15 Concepts
17 *Fires
19 Doughnut-shaped cake type
20 Cartoonist's liquid
21 Unimportant bother
22 Certain guy, in personal ads
23 Director Judd
26 It might be tipped or passed
29 *Sights under tired eyes
33 Like the worst fail ever
35 Install, as carpet
36 "___ Man" (Village People hit)
38 Suffix for "infant"
39 Letter feature rarely found in comics
43 Easy seasoning instruction
46 Gushing review
47 *Cartoonists, at times
51 Tie-___
52 Apprehensive
53 Not home
55 Single bicep curl, e.g.
56 Most goofy
61 Egg-shaped
64 Get rid of unnecessary stuff, as you must do in the starred answers
65 Convey, as information
66 Sunburn reliever
67 On a ship, perhaps
68 Cat's number of lives, proverbially
69 Ironically, it might leave a ring when removed
70 Big Apple address abbr.DOWN
1 Opposite of pro-
2 Shofar, e.g.
3 Just somewhat
4 Mild soap brand
5 It's written with a point in the U.S. but not in France
6 First and worst tsar?
7 Curling site
8 Windy City trains
9 Sis, say
10 End of UChicago's URL
11 Name meaning "reborn"
12 Scolding for a Scottie
16 Puts away
18 Harley bike
23 "Give it ___!" ("Try!")
24 Church benches
25 "Li'l" character in comics
26 Haw's accompaniment
27 Org. for many therapists
28 Involuntary jerk, e.g.
30 Russian activist Gorbacheva
31 Condo regulation
32 "Someone Like You" singer
34 "Queen of Funk" Khan
37 Ends' partner
40 "Groovy!"
41 Brown, but not Auburn
42 Service charge
44 What fresh pumpkin seeds need to do
45 Harassed online
47 Senator, on occasion
48 Lopsided
49 Many a Sherpa
50 Shipmate of Scotty
54 Very important person
56 "Sisters" actress Ward
57 Very important person
58 Site with one-of-a-kind goods
59 Spotted
60 Ceiling type with a higher center
62 Coffee yogurt color
63 <O>
64 Sand ___ (Pacific flounder)
Solution