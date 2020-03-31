Puzzle

1 Melville captain5 In ___ straits9 Balkan native13 First part of N.B.14 The dark side15 Concepts17 *Fires19 Doughnut-shaped cake type20 Cartoonist's liquid21 Unimportant bother22 Certain guy, in personal ads23 Director Judd26 It might be tipped or passed29 *Sights under tired eyes33 Like the worst fail ever35 Install, as carpet36 "___ Man" (Village People hit)38 Suffix for "infant"39 Letter feature rarely found in comics43 Easy seasoning instruction46 Gushing review47 *Cartoonists, at times51 Tie-___52 Apprehensive53 Not home55 Single bicep curl, e.g.56 Most goofy61 Egg-shaped64 Get rid of unnecessary stuff, as you must do in the starred answers65 Convey, as information66 Sunburn reliever67 On a ship, perhaps68 Cat's number of lives, proverbially69 Ironically, it might leave a ring when removed70 Big Apple address abbr.1 Opposite of pro-2 Shofar, e.g.3 Just somewhat4 Mild soap brand5 It's written with a point in the U.S. but not in France6 First and worst tsar?7 Curling site8 Windy City trains9 Sis, say10 End of UChicago's URL11 Name meaning "reborn"12 Scolding for a Scottie16 Puts away18 Harley bike23 "Give it ___!" ("Try!")24 Church benches25 "Li'l" character in comics26 Haw's accompaniment27 Org. for many therapists28 Involuntary jerk, e.g.30 Russian activist Gorbacheva31 Condo regulation32 "Someone Like You" singer34 "Queen of Funk" Khan37 Ends' partner40 "Groovy!"41 Brown, but not Auburn42 Service charge44 What fresh pumpkin seeds need to do45 Harassed online47 Senator, on occasion48 Lopsided49 Many a Sherpa50 Shipmate of Scotty54 Very important person56 "Sisters" actress Ward57 Very important person58 Site with one-of-a-kind goods59 Spotted60 Ceiling type with a higher center62 Coffee yogurt color63 64 Sand ___ (Pacific flounder)

Solution