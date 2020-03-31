Daily life in India amid COVID-19 outbreak

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/3/31 14:18:06

A villager washes her hands before entering a village during the lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the outskirts of Agartala, India's northeast state of Tripura, March 30, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

A labour carries a gunny bag containing onions during the lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the outskirts of Agartala, India's northeast state of Tripura, March 30, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

People wait at an ATM counter to withdraw money during the lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Kochi, India, March 30, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

People buy vegetables during the lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the outskirts of Agartala, India's northeast state of Tripura, March 30, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus