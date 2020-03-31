Chinese tech company to provide communication tools for UN anniversary events

Tencent's logo File photo: IC

The United Nations announced on Monday a partnership with a Chinese tech company to hold online conversations for events to mark the world body's 75th anniversary of founding.Tencent will provide the UN75 campaign with videoconferencing and digital dialogue tools to boost the online outreach and promotion of the initiative, said the United Nations in a press release."As we are strengthening the UN75 initiative in the digital space and adapting to the current constraints, this partnership could not have been more timely and valuable," said Fabrizio Hochschild, the UN secretary-general's special adviser on the preparations for UN75."Their (Tencent's) dialogue tools and videoconferencing services will greatly enhance our capacity to reach out to more people across the globe," said the press release, adding that Tencent's technology and global outreach is particularly important in reaching young people.For the 75th anniversary of its founding, the United Nations is urging the world to engage in a global dialogue. The UN75 campaign is also gathering solutions, opinions and concerns through online dialogues and a one-minute online survey.The views and ideas generated through the UN75 campaign will be presented to world leaders at a high-profile event during the 75th session of the UN General Assembly scheduled for September.