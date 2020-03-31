Many stores of China Mobile reopen in Wuhan

A staff member presents mobile phones for a client in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 30, 2020. Many stores of China Mobile Communications Group Co.,Ltd in Wuhan reopened with strict measures being taken on clients, including temperature checking, tracing health QR code, and mandatory hand disinfection to prevent against the novel coronavirus epidemic. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

