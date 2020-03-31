Chinese gaokao pushed back one month amid epidemic: MOE

Students in Huizhou, South China's Guangdong Province try to cheer up their peers who are going to take the gaokao. Photo: VCG

China's education authorities announced on Tuesday a one-month postponement for the country's national college entrance examinations, also known as gaokao, while the timetable for the gaokao in Beijing and Hubei Province, the region most severely hit by the coronavirus outbreak, will be determined according to the local epidemic prevention and control situation.Following approval by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese State Council, the 2020 gaokao will take place on July 7 and 8, one month later than the usual dates for most parts of the country, with the exception of Beijing and Hubei.Since 2003, the gaokao has normally been held on June 7 and 8, and was only postponed once in 2008 when candidates in regions hit by the Wenchuan Earthquake had an extra month to prepare, Xiong Bingqi, a deputy director of the Shanghai-based 21st Century Education Research Institute, told the Global Times on Tuesday.This year's adjustment of the gaokao schedule also marked the first time the gaokao was postponed nationwide, Xiong said, which is based on the epidemic prevention and control situation, and the impact of the postponed start of school.Such scientific policymaking also responds to the earlier concerns of exam candidates and their parents, Xiong commented, as delaying the gaokao would allow students to have a more complete final-year study experience, something that cannot be replaced by attending online courses at home.With the epidemic waning in China, many students in the final year of senior and junior high schools returned to school on Monday, with some graduates-to-be having been home-schooled amid strict epidemic control measures since February.According to the Xinhua News Agency, as of Monday, 10 provincial regions in the Chinese mainland, including Southwest China's Guizhou Province and Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have started new semesters for gaokao candidates. Nine other regions including Central China's Hunan and South China's Hainan provinces announced the start dates for their gaokao students to be April 7, while Northeast China's Liaoning Province is eyeing the middle of April for the region's students.However, Beijing, Central China's Hubei Province and Shanghai have yet to make a clear announcement on the matter.Although China has claimed a phased victory in its national battle against COVID-19, the growing rampant pandemic situation worldwide has increased the risk of imports of infection cases. This is especially the case in Beijing, the country's political and cultural hub which has a large migrant population from both home and abroad, so the singling out of Beijing in the Tuesday announcement makes sense in terms of its students' safety, observers said.Also, the measures that need to be taken to ensure fairness for the Hubei-based candidates, as they were most seriously affected by the epidemic, and some are still in the process of recovering from the epidemic, will take more time to determine, they said.Xiong predicted that as college admission work normally begins in August, the gaokao postponement would not greatly impact the process.An online discussion under the hashtag #gaokaoannnoucespostponement had gathered more than 210 million views and 60,000 comments as of press time.Many commented that they are witnessing history.A gaokao candidate from Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province, wrote on Sina Weibo, "I'm going to use the extra time to get ideal scores in gaokao."Another netizen from Luoyang, Henan, left a comment under a post by Tsinghua University over the adjustment, saying, " See you in 98 days."However, Chu Zhaohui, a research fellow at the National Institute of Education Sciences, told the Global Times that what worries him about the postponement of the gaokao is that candidates in schools with better education and have longer time to review will result in a greater gulf in academic performance with lower quality schools, which would affect fairness.Wang Qi also contributed to the story