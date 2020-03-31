China, Cambodia launch joint military exercise on anti-terrorism, humanitarian rescue

Soldiers take part in the "Dragon Gold 2020" joint drill in Cambodia's southwestern Kampot province, March 19, 2020. Cambodia and China launched the fourth joint drill on counter-terrorism and humanitarian rescue at the Techo Sen Chumkiri live-fire field in Cambodia's southwestern Kampot province on March 15. The exercise dubbed "Dragon Gold 2020" will last till April 1. (Xinhua)

Soldiers take part in the "Dragon Gold 2020" joint drill in Cambodia's southwestern Kampot province, March 26, 2020. Cambodia and China launched the fourth joint drill on counter-terrorism and humanitarian rescue at the Techo Sen Chumkiri live-fire field in Cambodia's southwestern Kampot province on March 15. The exercise dubbed "Dragon Gold 2020" will last till April 1. (Xinhua)

Soldiers take part in the "Dragon Gold 2020" joint drill in Cambodia's southwestern Kampot province, March 28, 2020. Cambodia and China launched the fourth joint drill on counter-terrorism and humanitarian rescue at the Techo Sen Chumkiri live-fire field in Cambodia's southwestern Kampot province on March 15. The exercise dubbed "Dragon Gold 2020" will last till April 1. (Xinhua)

Soldiers take part in the "Dragon Gold 2020" joint drill in Cambodia's southwestern Kampot province, March 20, 2020. Cambodia and China launched the fourth joint drill on counter-terrorism and humanitarian rescue at the Techo Sen Chumkiri live-fire field in Cambodia's southwestern Kampot province on March 15. The exercise dubbed "Dragon Gold 2020" will last till April 1. (Xinhua)

Soldiers take part in the "Dragon Gold 2020" joint drill in Cambodia's southwestern Kampot province, March 17, 2020. Cambodia and China launched the fourth joint drill on counter-terrorism and humanitarian rescue at the Techo Sen Chumkiri live-fire field in Cambodia's southwestern Kampot province on March 15. The exercise dubbed "Dragon Gold 2020" will last till April 1. (Xinhua)

Soldiers take part in the "Dragon Gold 2020" joint drill in Cambodia's southwestern Kampot province, March 24, 2020. Cambodia and China launched the fourth joint drill on counter-terrorism and humanitarian rescue at the Techo Sen Chumkiri live-fire field in Cambodia's southwestern Kampot province on March 15. The exercise dubbed "Dragon Gold 2020" will last till April 1. (Xinhua)