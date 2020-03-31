Maldives receives aid from China to combat COVID-19 pandemic

Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives Zhang Lizhong (L) and Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid attend the handover ceremony of the aid materials from China in Male, the Maldives, March 27, 2020. The Maldives has received its first shipment of aid, including much needed epidemic prevention materials, from China to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Li Xiang/Xinhua)The Maldives has received its first shipment of aid, including much needed epidemic prevention materials, from China to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff transport the aid materials from China at the airport in Male, the Maldives, March 27, 2020. The Maldives has received its first shipment of aid, including much needed epidemic prevention materials, from China to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Li Xiang/Xinhua)
