Maldives receives aid from China to combat COVID-19 pandemic

Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives Zhang Lizhong (L) and Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid attend the handover ceremony of the aid materials from China in Male, the Maldives, March 27, 2020. The Maldives has received its first shipment of aid, including much needed epidemic prevention materials, from China to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Li Xiang/Xinhua)

The Maldives has received its first shipment of aid, including much needed epidemic prevention materials, from China to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives Zhang Lizhong on Friday handed over the aid materials from China's Yunan provincial government to Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.At the handover ceremony, Shahid said the Maldives and China would remain united in the fight against the COVID-19.

Staff transport the aid materials from China at the airport in Male, the Maldives, March 27, 2020. The Maldives has received its first shipment of aid, including much needed epidemic prevention materials, from China to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Li Xiang/Xinhua)

The foreign minister said later on his official Twitter account "Sincere thanks to the government of Yunnan Province of China for its generous donation of much needed epidemic prevention materials."Chinese Ambassador Zhang said that the aid from Yunan was a symbol of solidarity between China and the Maldives and a gesture towards forging a community of shared future."I hope this aid will help the Maldives government in its efforts to fight the pandemic," the Chinese ambassador said.

Staff transport the aid materials from China at the airport in Male, the Maldives, March 27, 2020. The Maldives has received its first shipment of aid, including much needed epidemic prevention materials, from China to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Li Xiang/Xinhua)

The aid shipment from Yunan province included epidemic prevention materials such as medical protective masks, surgical masks, gloves, stethoscopes, goggles and protective suits.The Maldives has had 17 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 so far.

Staff transport the aid materials from China at the airport in Male, the Maldives, March 27, 2020. The Maldives has received its first shipment of aid, including much needed epidemic prevention materials, from China to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Li Xiang/Xinhua)

Staff transport the aid materials from China at the airport in Male, the Maldives, March 27, 2020. The Maldives has received its first shipment of aid, including much needed epidemic prevention materials, from China to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Li Xiang/Xinhua)