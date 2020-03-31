China donates medical supplies to Uzbekistan to help fight COVID-19

File Photo

China donated protective medical supplies to Uzbekistan to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.The medical supplies include surgical gloves, infrared thermometers, medical goggles and fast test kits."The COVID-19 pandemic has become a global challenge. The Chinese government and people will continue to stand and work with Uzbekistan in fight against the disease," Chinese Ambassador to Uzbekistan Jiang Yan said in a speech during the donation ceremony."Some provinces, cities, enterprises and individuals in China will also donate protective medical supplies to Uzbekistan through their respective ways," she said."I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Chinese side for donating protective medical supplies," said Chief Sanitary Doctor Bahrom Almatov, who is also director of the Agency for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance under the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan."I believe that with the strong support of the international community, including China, Uzbekistan will be able to achieve the final victory in the fight against pandemic," he added.Uzbekistan has reported 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19, most of them in Tashkent.