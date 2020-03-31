Chinese firm's medical supplies arrive in Portugal

Representatives of Fosun Group in Portugal pose for photos at an airport in Lisbon, Portugal, March 30, 2020. A batch of medical supplies delivered by China's Fosun Group, including 1 million face masks and 200,000 test kits, arrived in Lisbon from China on Monday, according to a press release by the company. Among the equipment, 70,000 units, including personal protective masks for healthcare professionals and nucleic acid detection kits from COVID-19, will be donated to the Portuguese government by the Fosun Group with the support of Fosun's subsidiaries in Portugal. (Xinhua)

A batch of medical supplies delivered by China's Fosun Group, including 1 million face masks and 200,000 test kits, arrived in Lisbon from China on Monday, according to a press release by the company.The delivery of the essential medical equipment will help the Portuguese National Health Service (SNS) fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Fosun said in the release.It said that of the 1 million masks, 700,000 will be delivered immediately to the SNS.The Shanghai-based company added that the 200,000 nucleic acid detection kits, which are CE certified, were developed by Fosun Pharma, Fosun's medical department.Among the equipment, 70,000 units, including personal protective masks for healthcare professionals and nucleic acid detection kits from COVID-19, will be donated to the Portuguese government by the Fosun Group with the support of Fosun's subsidiaries in Portugal -- Luz Saude, Millennium bcp and Fidelidade, said the release."At the time of the epidemic, Fosun joined the group's companies in Portugal to maintain close communication with the Portuguese government to provide full support for the local fight against the epidemic," said President of Fosun International Guo Guangchang, quoted by the release.Guo noted that Fosun, as a global company, has been developing its presence in Portugal for many years and Portugal has also become his second home.

As part of its operations against the COVID-19 pandemic, Fosun has since March 22 been distributing medical protection equipment to many countries, including Italy, Japan, South Korea, India, the UK and France, said the release.According to the daily bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health, Portugal registered 6,408 coronavirus cases with 140 deaths as of Monday.