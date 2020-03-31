Egypt records 47 new COVID-19 cases

Photo taken on March 30, 2020 shows the view of the Pyramid of Khufu illuminated with text "Stay safe" in Giza, Egypt. Egypt said on Monday it has recorded 47 new COVID-19 positive cases and one more death, raising the number of confirmed cases to 656 and the death toll to 41. (Str/Xinhua)

Egypt said on Monday it has recorded 47 new COVID-19 positive cases and one more death, raising the number of confirmed cases to 656 and the death toll to 41.All the new cases are Egyptians who have been in direct contact with previously announced cases, spokesman for the Egyptian health ministry Khaled Mgehaed said in a statement, adding that a 44-year-old Egyptian lady passed away upon her arrival at hospital.The spokesman added that 150 cases have been discharged from quarantine hospitals.

People gather near the Pyramid of Khufu illuminated with text "Stay home, thank you to those keeping us safe" in Giza, Egypt, March 30, 2020. Egypt said on Monday it has recorded 47 new COVID-19 positive cases and one more death, raising the number of confirmed cases to 656 and the death toll to 41. (Str/Xinhua)

Egypt has been recently taking strict precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, including night-time curfew, temporary closure of schools and universities, suspending flights, reducing employees and sterilizing public transport vehicles, government offices, hotels and tourist attractions.

Photo taken on March 30, 2020 shows the view of the Pyramid of Khufu illuminated with text "Stay home, stay safe, thank you to those keeping us safe" in Giza, Egypt. Egypt said on Monday it has recorded 47 new COVID-19 positive cases and one more death, raising the number of confirmed cases to 656 and the death toll to 41. (Str/Xinhua)

RELATED ARTICLES: Egypt disinfects landmark museum as virus fears grow

Egypt also temporarily shut down mosques and churches nationwide, while coffee shops, clubs, malls, restaurants and other entertainment places were told to close from early evening to early morning over coronavirus concerns.