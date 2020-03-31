Egypt records 47 new COVID-19 cases

Photo taken on March 30, 2020 shows the view of the Pyramid of Khufu illuminated with text "Stay safe" in Giza, Egypt. Egypt said on Monday it has recorded 47 new COVID-19 positive cases and one more death, raising the number of confirmed cases to 656 and the death toll to 41. (Str/Xinhua)Egypt said on Monday it has recorded 47 new COVID-19 positive cases and one more death, raising the number of confirmed cases to 656 and the death toll to 41.
People gather near the Pyramid of Khufu illuminated with text "Stay home, thank you to those keeping us safe" in Giza, Egypt, March 30, 2020. Egypt said on Monday it has recorded 47 new COVID-19 positive cases and one more death, raising the number of confirmed cases to 656 and the death toll to 41. (Str/Xinhua)
Photo taken on March 30, 2020 shows the view of the Pyramid of Khufu illuminated with text "Stay home, stay safe, thank you to those keeping us safe" in Giza, Egypt. Egypt said on Monday it has recorded 47 new COVID-19 positive cases and one more death, raising the number of confirmed cases to 656 and the death toll to 41. (Str/Xinhua)