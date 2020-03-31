Myanmar reports first COVID-19 death

Myanmar File Photo: Xinhua

Myanmar confirmed the first death on Tuesday among the 14 positive COVID-19 cases, according to a release of the Ministry of Health and Sports on Tuesday.According to the release, the 69-year-old Myanmar national who was suffering from nasal cancer arrived in the country on March 14 after his one-month stay in Australia for health treatment and a four-day stay in Singapore.He passed away on Tuesday morning in the intensive care unit at Waibargi Specialist Hospital for COVID-19, the release said.According to the World Health Organization's report on March 19, 80 percent of COVID-19 cases show mild or moderate symptoms, 15 percent have severe symptoms and only 5 percent suffer from life-threatening symptoms. About five out of 100 COVID-19 cases can be fatal.