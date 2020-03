Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a cured patient waving goodbye to medical workers before leaving the Leishenshan hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 27, 2020. On Thursday, 32 coronavirus-infected patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital.Photo:Xinhua

By March 31, more than 63,000 COVID-19 patients in Central China's Hubei Province have recovered and been discharged from hospital, with a recovery rate of over 93%: central government's anti-epidemic leading group