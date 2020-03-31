Viral deaths tighten lockdowns

A picture shows a face mask placed on a sculpture of a Soviet pioneer playing the trumpet in front of a closed restaurant in an empty street of downtown Moscow on Monday, as the city and its surrounding regions imposed lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections. Photo: AFP

Lockdowns aimed at halting the march of the coronavirus pandemic have extended worldwide as the US outbreak continued to accelerate with the death toll there passing 3,000.Despite slivers of hope in stricken Italy, tough measures that have confined two-fifths of the globe's population to their homes are being broadened.Moscow and Lagos joined the roll call of cities around the world with empty streets, while Virginia and Maryland became the latest US states to announce stay-at-home orders, followed quickly by Washington DC.A US military medical ship steamed into New York, where it will relieve pressure on the city's badly stretched health system.A field hospital set up in Central Park was due to go online later Tuesday.The scale and speed of the US pandemic continued to expand, with the death toll topping 3,000 out of 164,000 known infections - the highest case count for any single country.President Donald Trump sought to reassure Americans that authorities were ramping up distribution of desperately needed equipment like ventilators and personal protective gear.But he also offered a stark warning, saying "challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days" as he acknowledged a potential nationwide stay-at-home order.The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world rose above 800,000, with 413,000 of those in Europe, which also has the lion's share of the deaths, according to an AFP tally.World leaders - several of whom have been stricken or forced into isolation - are still grappling for ways to deal with a crisis that is generating economic and social shockwaves unseen since World War II.Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed "closer cooperation" and addressed plunging oil prices in a Monday call, the Kremlin said.Putin's government was getting to grips with its own outbreak, with the Russian strongman urging residents of Moscow to respect a lockdown that has closed all non-essential shops, and left Red Square deserted.After weeks of a national lockdown in Italy, signs were emerging that drastic action could be slowing the spread of the disease.Even though the country's death toll grew by 812 in 24 hours to 11,591, the number of infections climbed just 4.1 percent on Monday.Spain announced another 812 virus deaths in 24 hours, taking it past China.Even with the US health system stretched, Trump said he was ordering some excess medical equipment be sent to Italy, France and Spain.AFP