The U.S. Navy Ship (USNS) Comfort docks at Pier 90 in New York, the United States, on March 30, 2020. The U.S. Navy Ship (USNS) Comfort arrived in New York City on Monday, bringing 1,000 hospital beds to help relieve the city's overwhelmed hospital system amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Guang Yu/Xinhua)

White House coronavirus Task Force estimates 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the US from coronavirus pandemic even if social distancing maintained, AP reported on Tuesday.