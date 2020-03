Emergency medical personnel carry a patient infected with coronavirus from a military hospital to an ambulance before being transported aboard a medicalized TGV (high-speed train) to hospitals in other French regions in Mulhouse, eastern France, amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP

855,007 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported globally, with 42,032 deaths. The US has confirmed 184,183 cases, and Italy reported 105,792 confirmed infections with 12,428 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as of 4:55pm ET on Tuesday.