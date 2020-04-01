RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Your luck will be so good today you might have trouble believing your own eyes. This will be the perfect time for making financial investments, carrying plans forward or starting new creative projects. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 8, 14, 17.Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)An unexpected opportunity for some extra free time will come your way today. Treat this as a good chance to get involved in an activity you love such as sports or watching a movie you have been meaning to. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Do not allow a recent run of bad luck turn you into a pessimist. Things are sure to turn around for you sooner or later, all you have to do is be patient and wait things out for now. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)If you feel you are getting nowhere in your career, education will be the ladder to success. Romance is in the air tonight. This is the time to get out and socialize. You won't regret it if you do. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)No force will be able to stand in your way as you go through your day today. Take advantage of this opportunity to push your plans forward. Although there will be risks, they are certain to pay off in the long run. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)After a period of difficulties and challenges, you deserve some fun. A night out with friends will be just what the doctor ordered. This is not the time to worry about money, just focus on having a great time. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)While life can be dark and ugly, you will not be doing yourself any favors by burying your head in the sand and pretending these negatives don't exist. Stand up and face life's hardships. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Too much time making plans will cause you to miss a valuable opportunity. Throw caution to the wind. While you might be used to thinking things over before acting, today you should just follow your instincts. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Too much of a good thing can be detrimental. Remember to practice moderation in all things. Do not ask your partner what they want to do. It may be difficult, but try to come up with something new and they are sure to be pleasantly surprised. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)A number of things will go your way today, but that doesn't mean you should be complacent. Keep in mind that things could take a turn for the worse at any moment. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Time will fly today, so it will be easy to lose track of everything you need to take care of. Sticking to a schedule will help you organize things so that nothing important gets forgotten. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)A number of things that have gone wrong recently will turn out to have been blessings in disguise. Your fortunes are looking up. A number of doors that were previously closed off to you will end up swinging wide open. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Finish all your tasks today. Even if it takes all night, stick with things until they are finally done. You can always take a breather once you have completed everything. ✭✭✭