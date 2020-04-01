PuzzleACROSS
1 On the ocean
6 Lead-in to a texter's view
10 It's near the funny bone
14 Castle protectors
15 Indian flatbread
16 Dark film genre
17 Made an extraordinary boxing play?
20 ___ Lanka
21 Dog breed from Japan
22 Fire truck items
23 Track official
25 Tool for cutting onions
26 Made an extraordinary volleyball play?
30 Seeped
31 Yours and mine
32 One may respond to touch
35 Poodle pest
36 Quick trip
38 On the house
39 TV's Danson
40 Arctic floater
41 Furnish food
42 Made an extraordinary baseball play?
45 Stadium souvenirs
47 Opened wide
48 Hard cover, often?
49 Walk with a swagger
51 Fury
54 Made an extraordinary football play?
57 Sit at a red light
58 Pupils' places
59 Valerie's role on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"
60 Brewed beverages
61 x and y, commonly
62 Cannes coinsDOWN
1 Rocker's blasters
2 Docent's presentation
3 Cleaned
4 And so on, briefly
5 Red-faced, perhaps
6 One of the Gandhis
7 Damon of "Ford v Ferrari"
8 "Very funny!"
9 Unified
10 Use a key
11 Like baggy pants
12 More pleasant
13 Boats like Noah's
18 Just made, with "out"
19 Vandyke beards cover them
24 Swedish retail giant
25 Potted plant foundation
26 Velvety
27 Flag holder
28 Scones' start
29 Sprint
32 Magazine design specialist
33 Hammer end
34 Sassy
36 Strong sprays
37 Rainbow's curve
38 Destiny
40 Oath taker's book
41 Take, in chess
42 Throbs
43 Exit
44 Smear, as paint
45 Lamp cover
46 Electric car manufacturer
48 What female llamas do to show disinterest
49 River of Hades
50 Pilgrim's pronoun
52 Give a makeover
53 Periods of note
55 Narc's org.
56 Wed. follower
Solution