Puzzle

1 On the ocean6 Lead-in to a texter's view10 It's near the funny bone14 Castle protectors15 Indian flatbread16 Dark film genre17 Made an extraordinary boxing play?20 ___ Lanka21 Dog breed from Japan22 Fire truck items23 Track official25 Tool for cutting onions26 Made an extraordinary volleyball play?30 Seeped31 Yours and mine32 One may respond to touch35 Poodle pest36 Quick trip38 On the house39 TV's Danson40 Arctic floater41 Furnish food42 Made an extraordinary baseball play?45 Stadium souvenirs47 Opened wide48 Hard cover, often?49 Walk with a swagger51 Fury54 Made an extraordinary football play?57 Sit at a red light58 Pupils' places59 Valerie's role on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"60 Brewed beverages61 x and y, commonly62 Cannes coins1 Rocker's blasters2 Docent's presentation3 Cleaned4 And so on, briefly5 Red-faced, perhaps6 One of the Gandhis7 Damon of "Ford v Ferrari"8 "Very funny!"9 Unified10 Use a key11 Like baggy pants12 More pleasant13 Boats like Noah's18 Just made, with "out"19 Vandyke beards cover them24 Swedish retail giant25 Potted plant foundation26 Velvety27 Flag holder28 Scones' start29 Sprint32 Magazine design specialist33 Hammer end34 Sassy36 Strong sprays37 Rainbow's curve38 Destiny40 Oath taker's book41 Take, in chess42 Throbs43 Exit44 Smear, as paint45 Lamp cover46 Electric car manufacturer48 What female llamas do to show disinterest49 River of Hades50 Pilgrim's pronoun52 Give a makeover53 Periods of note55 Narc's org.56 Wed. follower

Solution