ACROSS 
  1 On the ocean

  6 Lead-in to a texter's view

 10 It's near the funny bone

 14 Castle protectors

 15 Indian flatbread

 16 Dark film genre

 17 Made an extraordinary boxing play?

 20 ___ Lanka

 21 Dog breed from Japan

 22 Fire truck items

 23 Track official

 25 Tool for cutting onions

 26 Made an extraordinary volleyball play?

 30 Seeped

 31 Yours and mine

 32 One may respond to touch

 35 Poodle pest

 36 Quick trip

 38 On the house

 39 TV's Danson

 40 Arctic floater

 41 Furnish food

 42 Made an extraordinary baseball play?

 45 Stadium souvenirs

 47 Opened wide

 48 Hard cover, often?

 49 Walk with a swagger

 51 Fury

 54 Made an extraordinary football play?

 57 Sit at a red light

 58 Pupils' places

 59 Valerie's role on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"

 60 Brewed beverages

 61 x and y, commonly

 62 Cannes coins

DOWN  1 Rocker's blasters

  2 Docent's presentation

  3 Cleaned

  4 And so on, briefly

  5 Red-faced, perhaps

  6 One of the Gandhis

  7 Damon of "Ford v Ferrari"

  8 "Very funny!"

  9 Unified

 10 Use a key

 11 Like baggy pants

 12 More pleasant

 13 Boats like Noah's

 18 Just made, with "out"

 19 Vandyke beards cover them

 24 Swedish retail giant

 25 Potted plant foundation

 26 Velvety

 27 Flag holder

 28 Scones' start

 29 Sprint

 32 Magazine design specialist

 33 Hammer end

 34 Sassy

 36 Strong sprays

 37 Rainbow's curve

 38 Destiny

 40 Oath taker's book

 41 Take, in chess

 42 Throbs

 43 Exit

 44 Smear, as paint

 45 Lamp cover

 46 Electric car manufacturer

 48 What female llamas do to show disinterest

 49 River of Hades

 50 Pilgrim's pronoun

 52 Give a makeover

 53 Periods of note

 55 Narc's org.

 56 Wed. follower

Solution





 

