Learning Chinese

ventilator呼吸机(hūxījī)A: It seems that Europe is lacking ventilators.现在好像欧洲呼吸机很短缺。(xiànzài hǎoxiànɡ ōuzhōu hūxījī hěn duǎnquē.)B: Yup. Previously, I saw the news say that a priest in Italy had gotten novel coronavirus and since there was a shortage of ventilators he insisted they give his ventilator to young people. This priest eventually died. Love blooms during times of disaster.是的。之前我看新闻说意大利的一个神父感染了新冠肺炎,因为呼吸机短缺,坚持将自己的呼吸机让给年轻人。最后这个神父去世了。真的是大灾面前也有大爱。(shìde. zhīqián wǒkàn xīnwén shuō yìdàlì de yīɡè shénfù ɡǎnrǎn le xīnɡuànfèiyán, yīnwéi hūxījī duǎnquē, jiānchí jiānɡ zìjǐ de hūxījī rànɡɡěi niánqīnɡrén. zuìhòu zhèɡè shénfù qùshì le. zhēnde shì dàzāi miànqián yěyǒu dàài.)A: This type of news is both sad and moving.这样的新闻既让人痛心又让人感动。(zhèyànɡ de xīnwén jìrànɡrén tònɡxīn yòurànɡrén ɡǎndònɡ.)B: I feel the same way. I truly hope everyone makes it through this pandemic safely.我也是和你一样的感觉。真的希望大家都能平安度过这次疫情.(wǒyěshì hénǐ yīyànɡ de ɡǎnjué. zhēnde xīwànɡ dàjiā dōunénɡ pínɡ'ān dùɡuò zhècì yìqínɡ.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT