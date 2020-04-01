China willing to share virus experience, equipment with India: FM

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/4/1 21:21:51

National flags of China and India VCG



China said it is willing to share with India its own experience on fighting COVID-19 and to provide possible aid in its fight against the virus, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday, which marked the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.Hua Chunying said that leaders of the two countries already sent each other congratulatory messages over the phone on this special day.China-India relations are standing at a new starting point and facing new opportunities, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday in a congratulatory message to his Indian counterpart, Ram Nath Kovind, on the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.Some celebration activities for the anniversary may be hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the two countries' exchange will be further enhanced once the pandemic recedes, said Hua.Hua said that the Indian people are fighting the virus under the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China is willing to share with India China's experience on fighting the pandemic.When asked if China will aid India with ventilators which India is planning to purchase in bulk, Hua said that there's a large demand for ventilators worldwide. China, which is facing the risk of a rebound in infections, is also in urgent need of the equipment.Chinese companies are racing against time to produce medical products such as ventilators and masks to satisfy its domestic needs, as well as the demands of other countries, including India. "One more ventilator may save one more person's life," said Hua.She also explained that a ventilator needs thousands of components, which are not only produced in China, but also made in other countries, including some European countries. So it is not easy to promote mass production of the products, and it is unrealistic to accommodate all the orders immediately, Hua said."We hope countries can work together to make sure of the openness, stability and security of the global supply chain. In a nutshell, China is willing to help India within its capacity. We will do what we can," Hua said.