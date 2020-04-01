Netizens count down for Wuhan's lockdown removal

Residents in Wuhan walk past a big electric screen with words on it saying "Wuhan, We're back!"in a business street. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Two months after Central China's Hubei Province and its capital city Wuhan were locked down for the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the region will be lifted out of lockdown on April 8 as the epidemic has been under control and the city is slowly recovering.Restrictions on the outbound travel from Wuhan and Hubei Province will be lifted on April 8, transportation will be restored in orders and people with the health code will be able to leave Wuhan, according to a notice from the Hubei provincial government.Airports in many cities in Wuhan have restored flights since March 25. Residents in Wuhan began to go outside their houses in recent days and some shopping malls in the city welcomed many customers.Hubei announced to lock down Wuhan on January 23. The people in Wuhan and Hubei made a great sacrifice on containing the spreading of the virus nationwide, analysts said.Chinese netizens made a seven-day countdown on Sina Weibo for the upcoming removal of the lockdown on Wuhan with many people commenting that Wuhan is a city of heroes and that they welcome people in Wuhan to visit their hometowns.Wuhan reported one imported COVID-19 case on Wednesday and the total number of confirmed cases in Hubei is now 1,283. Experts noted that the prevention work in the province should not be relaxed especially on residential communities.

A traveler shows his railway ticket after arriving at Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province from Xi'an of Shaanxi Province on March 28. Railway stations in the province started to receive passengers on the same day. Photo: CNSphoto

After two months of indoor quarantine, residents in Wuhan enjoy their walking in business streets. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Travelers who arrive in Wuhan by train show their health codes to working staff at a railway station on March 28. Photo: Cui Meng/GT