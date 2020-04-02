US becomes first nation with more than 200,000 COVID-19 infections: Johns Hopkins University

Pedestrians walk along a side street near Times Square in New York, the US, March 21, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

The United States on Wednesday became the first nation with more than 200,000 COVID-19 infections, according to a new tally from Johns Hopkins University.A total of 911,308 confirmed cases have been reported globally, with 45,497 deaths as of 2:20pm ET on Wednesday, according to Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.