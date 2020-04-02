China sends more pandemic relief goods to Pakistan

Pakistani Ambassador to China Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi (third from the left) and representatives from the Beijing Lianxin Charity foundation. Photo: courtesy of Pakistani Embassy in Beijing





A PLA flight carrying procured items by the Chinese emergency management authority and other donated relief goods for the COVID-19 outbreak in Pakistan took off from Beijing on Thursday after China and Pakistan vowed to fight the pandemic together, Embassy of Pakistan to China told the Global Times Thursday.



"The flight is carrying Nucleic Acid Detection Kits, IgG/IgM Rapid Test Devices, Real-time Fluorescent Kits, scanners, KN95 masks, gloves, goggles, protective clothing, surgical masks and many other items," the Embassy of Pakistan told the Global Times.



Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese Government, companies and organizations have been eager to help Pakistan. In Beijing alone, goods worth 25 million yuan ($3.25 million) have been received in donations and more are expected to be received soon, according to Pakistani Ambassador to China Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi.



"So far, the Embassy and its affiliated Consulates have received more than 30 tons of donated relief items," the embassy said.



Since the pandemic started, China and Pakistan, two all-weather strategic partners, have helped each other to fight the virus.



At the beginning of the outbreak in China, the Pakistani government allocated 300,000 medical masks, 800 hazmat suits and 6,800 pairs of gloves from the stocks of public hospitals around the nation and transported the aid to China.



In a show of solidarity, Pakistani President Arif Alvi visited Beijing in March as China was still in the middle of its fight against the outbreak. During his visit, the two sides vowed to carry forward projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) - a mega project under the China proposed Belt and Road Initiative.



Since the projects were launched, there has been speculation from some Western countries, the latest that existing projects could be curtailed due to the impact of the virus. However, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi dismissed those claims, saying all projects are being carried out in phases.



During the president's visit, Qureshi told the Global Times in an exclusive interview in Beijing that the CPEC will go ahead despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Generous donations from Chinese entities at this critical time are meant to convey strong support and solidarity with Pakistan," the embassy said.



