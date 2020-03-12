Russian plane with supplies for viral fight lands in US

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the ceremony of presenting credentials at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on February 5. Photo: Xinhua

A Russian military plane carrying medical supplies arrived in the US on Wednesday, the Russian mission to the UN said, as the Kremlin flexes its soft power during the coronavirus pandemic.The Antonov-124, landed at JFK Airport in New York - the epicenter of America's coronavirus outbreak - pictures and a video posted on the mission's Twitter page shown.Russia's defense ministry had earlier announced that the plane "with medical masks and medical equipment on board," left for the US overnight, without providing further details.A video released by the ministry showed the cargo plane loaded with boxes preparing to take off from a military airbase near Moscow early Wednesday morning."We have to work together to defeat COVID-19. This is why the US agreed to purchase urgently needed personal protective equipment from Russia," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Wednesday evening.The supplies, also including ventilators, were given to the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in New York, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.Russia's defense ministry refused to provide AFP with any further information on the delivery, which came after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with US counterpart Donald Trump on Monday.Russia has previously sent medical supplies and experts to coronavirus-hit Italy as part of a humanitarian effort.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Putin expected the US to return the gesture if Russia faces a similar crisis.AFP