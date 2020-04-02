Xi says China ready to help Belgium with medical supplies amid COVID-19 outbreak

Chinese medical supplies on COVID-19 for Europe are unloaded at the airport of Liege in Belgium, on March 13, 2020. A plane carrying Chinese medical supplies for Europe, including face masks and testing kits on COVID-19, landed on Friday night. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday China is willing to help Belgium overcome the current shortage of medical supplies within its capacity.Xi, in a telephone conversation with King Philippe of Belgium, also said China is ready to share useful COVID-19 prevention and control experience with the European country, and promote cooperation in vaccine and medicine joint research and development, and other areas.