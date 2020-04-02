China identifies 14 Hubei frontline workers, including Li Wenliang, as martyrs

Doctor Li Wenliang. File Photo: Cui Meng/GT
Fourteen frontline workers in Central China's Hubei Province, including "whistleblower" doctor Li Wenliang, were identified as martyrs on Thursday for sacrificing their lives in combating the coronavirus.
The first group of martyrs was awarded to 12 medics, one police officer and one community worker who fought on the frontline. According to the list, eight martyrs were members of the Communist Party of China. The oldest hero was 73 years old while the youngest was 30 years old.
Li Wenliang, 34, was one of the eight "whistleblowers"
who tried to warn other medics of the coronavirus outbreak but were reprimanded by local police. He died on February 7 after contracting COVID-19.
Other martyrs include Jiang Xueqing, Li's colleague from the Wuhan Central Hospital who died from the coronavirus on March 1, and Liu Zhiming, former director of Wuchang Hospital who passed away on February 18 due to COVID-19. Liu was the first hospital director to die of the virus.
Also listed is 59-year-old nurse Liu Fan who worked at Wuhan's Wuchang Hospital. Liu died from the virus on February 14. Her parents and her brother also died of the coronavirus. Peng Yinhua, 30, a frontline doctor at the First People's Hospital of Jiangxia District in Wuhan, had delayed his wedding in order to treat infected patients at the hospital. He died on February 20. Xia Sisi, also 30, was a gastroenterologist at Wuhan Caidian District People's Hospital. She passed away on February 23 due to COVID-19 while battling on the frontlines of the epidemic.
The coronavirus outbreak is the worst public health emergency since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949. It displayed the most rapid spread, the largest expansion and was the most difficult to control.
Under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core, a large number of medical workers and epidemic prevention workers fought on the frontlines. Their outstanding contributions helped win the battle. The 14 frontline workers are outstanding representatives, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
"Martyr" is the highest honorable title awarded by the Communist Party of China and the country to its citizens who died bravely in service to the country, society and the people. The first group of martyrs was awarded to medics, police officers and community workers who fought on the frontline, it said.
On March 5, The National Health Commission, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security
and the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine have decided to praise 472 outstanding individuals
and 113 groups who fought the novel coronavirus, and have posthumously honored 34 frontline medical staff. Out of the 34 honored deceased medical workers, 21 are from Hubei, including Li Wenliang, Liu Zhiming, Peng Yinhua, Liu Fan, and Xia Sisi.
Global Times