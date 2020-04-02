World football’s most successful club sides

Al Ahly's players celebrate with the trophy after winning their Egyptian Super Cup on September 14, 2014. Photo: VCG

The "Big Five" European football leagues and the UEFA Champions League dominate the football conversation when it comes to talking about success. With their global coverage and household names, it makes a lot of sense, but it also skews our collective thinking when it comes to who we believe might have the most trophy-laden cabinets in their clubhouses.In fact, the 10 most successful clubs in world football might not feature many of the names you might expect. There is no Juventus, no Liverpool and no Manchester United. So who does make the cut?The Cairo giants are the most successful side in the world game having dominated the Egyptian league since their founding in 1907. The club has won 41 national championships, 36 national cups, and 11 national super cups to cement their status as Egypt's most successful - they have also never been relegated from the top flight.They are also the most successful club in Africa having won a record eight CAF Champions Leagues, a CAF Confederation Cup and six CAF Super Cup titles, another record.On top of that they have also won four African Cup Winners' Cup titles (another record), an Afro-Asian Club Championship, an Arab Club ­Champions Cup, an Arab Cup Winners' Cup, and two Arab Super Cups (another record).Al Ahly are second only to Real Madrid for international titles, part of the reason they are known as Nadi El Qarn (Club of the Century).Founded in 1872, the Ibrox side are the second most successful side in world football and Scotland's most successful. The Gers have won more league titles and domestic trebles than any other team in the world, winning the league title 54 times, including a famous nine in a row under Graeme Souness and Walter Smith. They have also won the Scottish Cup 33 times and the Scottish League Cup 27 times - achieving the treble of all three in the same season seven times. Financial crisis has seen their run ended, but they can still point to a win in the 1972 European Cup Winners Cup.The Uruguayan side have been domestic champions on 47 occasions, most recently in the 2019 season, while they have also won the Copa Competencia eight times and the Copa de Honor seven times, plus several other domestic competitions. The Montevideo side also won the 2019 Super Cup. On the continental stage, Nacional have been a resounding success too. There have been three Copa Libertadores wins and a Copa Sudamericana in a list of honors that spans South America's many tournaments over the years. The club also provided many players to the Uruguay sides that won the Olympics and World Cup twice.The other half of the Old Firm, Celtic have stepped into the gap that rivals Rangers left when they were relegated into Scotland's lower tiers. They have won the domestic league 50 times, including last season, and were tipped to top the table again this season before it was put on hiatus. Celtic also won nine-in-a-row in the 1960s and 1970s under legendary manager Jock Stein, who also guided them to the 1967 European Cup. They have also won 39 Scottish Cups and 19 Scottish League Cups.Nacional's rivals in the Clásico del fútbol uruguayo have similarly never experienced the second tier of Uruguayan football. Based on the outskirts of Montevideo, the side finished behind Nacional in the 2019 league, but have won 52 overall. They have won five Copa Libertadores titles among 14 international titles. Penarol were named South American Club of the Century in 2009 by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics.The Catalan giants have won a record 74 trophies in Spain, including 26 La Liga titles, 30 Copa del Rey and 13 Super Cups. The Blaugrana have also won five European Cups and Champions Leagues, four UEFA Cup Winners Cups and five European Super Cups. Three times they have been champions of the world. Last year they won the La Liga title once more and were top this season before it was cut short.The El Clasico rivals to Barcelona stand behind them domestically but they do not mind so much when they count their record 13 European Cups and Champions League trophies, record 33 La Liga titles and 19 Copa del Reys. They have also been world champions a record four times. They have not won the La Liga since 2016-17 and have only won five more since the turn of the century.The current Portuguese champions are the country's most successful side and can point to a trophy cabinet that contains a record 37 Primeira Liga titles, a record 26 Taça de Portugal, and a record seven Taça da Liga. Benfica also won back to back European Cups in 1961 and 1962, although they have since failed in eight European finals - five European Cups and three UEFA Cups or Europa Leagues - since former coach Belu Gutman put a curse on the club following his sacking.Portugal's second-most decorated side have amassed 69 of their trophies domestically. These include 28 Primiera Liga titles, which included a record five in a row between 1994-95 and 1998-99. Most recently they were domestic champions in 2017-18 season. When it comes to continental success, Porto are the country's most successful side, including winning the European Cup or Champions League twice and two more UEFA Cup or Europa League titles.The Athens side are record winners of the Greek domestic league, which they have won 44 times, including seven in a row from 2011-17, while they also hold another record for Greek Cup wins with 27. They have had no success on the continental level but they did win the 1963 Balkans Cup.