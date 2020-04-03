Indian Railway comes to standstill amid lockdown to curb spread of COVID-19

A deserted view of a railway station during a countrywide lockdown in Agartala, the capital city of India's northeast state of Tripura, April 2, 2020. (Stringer/Xinhua)
A deserted view of a railway station during a countrywide lockdown in Agartala, the capital city of India's northeast state of Tripura, April 2, 2020. (Stringer/Xinhua)
A deserted view of a railway station during a countrywide lockdown in Agartala, the capital city of India's northeast state of Tripura, April 2, 2020. (Stringer/Xinhua)
A deserted view of a railway station during a countrywide lockdown in Agartala, the capital city of India's northeast state of Tripura, April 2, 2020. (Stringer/Xinhua)