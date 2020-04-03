Indian Railway comes to standstill amid lockdown to curb spread of COVID-19

A deserted view of a railway station during a countrywide lockdown in Agartala, the capital city of India's northeast state of Tripura, April 2, 2020. (Stringer/Xinhua)

The Indian Railway has come to a standstill amid a countrywide lockdown. The operation of all passenger trains across India has been suspended as part of the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.India's federal health ministry said Thursday evening that the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 53 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 2,069.

