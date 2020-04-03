Fighting poverty: Relocation program in S China's Guangxi

Combo photo shows villager Zhang Meixiang (C) and her children sitting at the door of their former residence on Feb. 9, 2017 (top), and Zhang (2nd R) and her children sitting at the door of their new house in a poverty-relief resettlement site on July 26, 2017 (bottom) in Xiaao Township of Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, a key region in China's anti-poverty efforts, has entailed identifying and set up files for about 710,000 people relocated from inhospitable areas during the 13th Five-year Plan period (2016-2020) as a key battle against poverty. The relocation program has been completed by the end of last year.Moving a large number of people out of environmentally-vulnerable mountainous regions helps achieve the dual objectives of winning the anti-poverty campaign and restoring the ecological environment.While lifting people out of poverty was the first step, efforts are also made to ensure that the relocated residents can settle down, have jobs and lead better lives.

Combo photo shows villager Bai Yulu reading exercise paper at her former residence on Feb. 9, 2017 (top), and Bai reading exercise paper at her new home in a poverty-relief relocation site on July 26, 2017 (bottom) in Xiaao Township of Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Combo photo shows villager Yang Jinsheng looking at his former residence on Aug. 24, 2018 (top, file photo), and a view of a poverty-relief relocation site where villager Yang Jinsheng lives on Aug. 14, 2019 (bottom, photo taken by Cao Yiming) in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)

Combo photo shows villager Yuan Chaoqiang and his wife looking at the well where they took water for drinking (top), and Yuan doing the dishes with tap water at his new home in a poverty-relief resettlement site (bottom) in Xiaao Township of Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 12, 2017. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Combo photo shows children standing near the door of a residence on Dec. 15, 2017 (top, file photo), and children playing at a poverty-relief relocation site on Aug. 28, 2019 (bottom, photo taken by Cao Yiming) in Silin Township of Tiandong County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)

Combo photo shows villagers standing near their huts on Nov. 11, 2018 (top, file photo), and an aerial view of a poverty-relief resettlement site taken on Aug. 28, 2019 (bottom, photo taken by Cao Yiming) in Silin Township of Tiandong County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)