Fighting poverty: Relocation program in S China's Guangxi

Combo photo shows villager Zhang Meixiang (C) and her children sitting at the door of their former residence on Feb. 9, 2017 (top), and Zhang (2nd R) and her children sitting at the door of their new house in a poverty-relief resettlement site on July 26, 2017 (bottom) in Xiaao Township of Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Combo photo shows villager Bai Yulu reading exercise paper at her former residence on Feb. 9, 2017 (top), and Bai reading exercise paper at her new home in a poverty-relief relocation site on July 26, 2017 (bottom) in Xiaao Township of Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Combo photo shows villager Yang Jinsheng looking at his former residence on Aug. 24, 2018 (top, file photo), and a view of a poverty-relief relocation site where villager Yang Jinsheng lives on Aug. 14, 2019 (bottom, photo taken by Cao Yiming) in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)
Combo photo shows villager Yuan Chaoqiang and his wife looking at the well where they took water for drinking (top), and Yuan doing the dishes with tap water at his new home in a poverty-relief resettlement site (bottom) in Xiaao Township of Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 12, 2017. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Combo photo shows children standing near the door of a residence on Dec. 15, 2017 (top, file photo), and children playing at a poverty-relief relocation site on Aug. 28, 2019 (bottom, photo taken by Cao Yiming) in Silin Township of Tiandong County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)
Combo photo shows villagers standing near their huts on Nov. 11, 2018 (top, file photo), and an aerial view of a poverty-relief resettlement site taken on Aug. 28, 2019 (bottom, photo taken by Cao Yiming) in Silin Township of Tiandong County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)