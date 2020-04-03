Iran's top commander warns US against threatening security

Iran US Photo:IC

Iran will respond severely if the United States does anything to undermine security of Iran, Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Baqeri said on Thursday."If (the US) takes the smallest step against the security of our country, they will be faced with the most severe reaction," Baqeri was quoted as saying by Press TV.Over the recent days, the US military activities across Iraq and the Gulf have increased, he said."On the psychological and media fronts, they (Americans) are also engaged in massive dissemination of news denoting that they have plans against resistance groups in Iraq," he said, adding that "we are completely monitoring such activities."On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump alleged that "Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on US troops or assets in Iraq."However, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday rejected US claims, saying that Iran has no plan of an attack on US troops in Iraq.