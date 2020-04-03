Lao people appreciate China for providing aid to help fight COVID-19

Economic and commercial counselor of Chinese embassy in Laos Wang Qihui (central L) and Lao Deputy Health Minister Bounfeng Phoummalaysith (central R) pose for photos after the handover ceremony of supplies donated by China for Laos in Vientiane, Laos, March 30, 2020. Medical equipment provided by China to help Laos fight the COVID-19 pandemic were handed over in the Lao capital Vientiane on Monday. The materials include 2,016 testing kits, 5,000 sets of protective clothing and 405,000 face masks, according to the Chinese embassy in Laos. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

The Lao people have widely praised the team of Chinese medical experts who arrived in Laos over the weekend along with medical materials to help the country fight the COVID-19 outbreak.Soukkhaphone Sisamoud, an official from the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs , told Xinhua that Laos and China have pledged to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between the two countries, and China has done well to help the Lao people fight the COVID-19 pandemic by sending medical specialists and medical equipment to Laos."The Chinese assistance is an humanitarian action," he said.Chanphouphet Sengthavong, a staff in Mahosot hospital, said China is assisting Laos in many ways such as material and financial aid, and China has sent medical experts who have specific experiences in fighting the COVID-19."This is very helpful," she said."I am grateful to have experienced Chinese medical staff in our country. We can learn directly from them to control the spread of the virus. The assistance makes me feel hopeful."Director of the Chinese Studies Center in National University of Laos Sithixay Xayavong said just a few days after the Lao government requested assistance from China to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, the financial and material aid was immediately provided to Laos. In addition, there are many Chinese associations that have donated money and equipment to Laos."I think this would be a strong boost to bilateral cooperation. It will help Laos step up its prevention measures against the virus. It's a mutual support for each other to overcome difficulties," said Sithixay.Thatsany Mixay, a year four student in Lao University of Health, said that China provided protective clothing sets, N95 face masks and standard face masks for medical personnel of Laos to protect them from the virus. "I think the assistance will significantly help protect the lives of the Lao people and boost the capacity of the health sector in Laos to fight the disease.""I m very thankful to China.""We will continue our hard work on COVID-19 prevention and control to contain the spread of the virus with the material and financial aid from China," said Thatsany.The total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laos stood at 10 as of Thursday. All of them are not in serious condition.Laos reported the first two cases on March 24.