Chinese medical team sent to Pakistan recommends more tests, epidemiological investigations

Chinese medical aid team exchanged experiences in fighting the COVID-19 with local health authorities and medical workers in Pakistan. Photo: Courtesy of Ma Minghui

A hospital director in Pakistan presents a hospital badge to the leader of Chinese medical aid team in Pakistan. Courtesy of Ma Minghui

Chinese medical experts sent to aid Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19 have recommended the country to test as many people as it can and conduct epidemiological investigations to curb the spread of the virus."The medical resources in Pakistan are very limited. If the virus spreads further, the country's medical system could be paralyzed," said Ma Minghui, leader of China's medical aid team to Pakistan.Ma is also the deputy head of the Epidemic Prevention and Control Group in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. He told the Global Times that the medical team in Pakistan consists of eight members including an epidemiologist, respiratory specialist, experts in treating critically-ill patients and nursing specialists.

Chinese medical aid team in shares the experiences in fighting the COVID-19 at a military hospital in Pakistan. Photo: Courtesy of Ma Minghui