Wuhan to maintain closed-off community management, investigate silent carriers

A man walks past painting decorations at a subway station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 29, 2020. Wuhan, a central Chinese city once at the epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic, on Saturday resumed its subway service following more than two months of suspension due to the epidemic. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Hard-hit Wuhan vows to set up a long-term COVID-19 prevention and control mechanism and stick to its closed-off management for all residential communities due to pressure from asymptomatic infections, imported cases and patients who are testing positive again after being discharged from hospitals.The city's government published the notice on its WeChat public account on Friday. The epidemic prevention and control in Wuhan are still critical as the flow of people and imported cases increased, and some local residents have relaxed their guard against the epidemic, the notice said.The government will continue to strengthen the residential communities' closed-off management, requesting local community staff members to identify and record people entering and exiting the community, and take their body temperature.The local officials and community staff members are requested to closely follow up and investigate asymptomatic infections, patients who tested positive again after being discharged from hospitals, and people who came from areas outside of Hubei and abroad and appeared to have abnormal health conditions, read the notice.Also, the notice said the officials and community staff members should make door-to-door visit or call elderly citizens, disabled people, left-behind children and other special groups and provide necessary help for them.Each residential community shall raise hygiene awareness, disinfecting local environment and enforce garbage classification.The notice said that the epidemic prevention and control in Wuhan has gained a phase victory and entered a new stage to balance the epidemic control and economic and social development.Global Times