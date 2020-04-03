Mascots of 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 unveiled

This handout image shows Chenchen, one of the mascots of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, unveiled by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 3, 2020. (Xinhua/HAGOC)

This handout image shows the mascots of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 (from L to R) Chenchen, Congcong and Lianlian, unveiled by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 3, 2020. (Xinhua/HAGOC)

