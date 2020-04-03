China distributes 5,000 health kits to overseas Chinese students in Frankfurt

The delegates of overseas Chinese students pose for a photo with boxes of health kits at the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Frankfurt, Germany, April 2, 2020. The Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Frankfurt distributed 5,000 health kits consisting of face masks, sanitizing wipes and epidemic prevention manuals to the delegates of overseas Chinese students here on Thursday. (The Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Frankfurt/Handout via Xinhua)

