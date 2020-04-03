China's Wuhan to resume operation of nearly 100 trains

People arrived at Wuhan Railway Station on March 28 after the city’s two-month-long lockdown. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, once the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, will resume operation of nearly 100 passenger trains starting April 8, according to the local railway operator.Trains have started arriving in 17 stations in Wuhan since March 28, and outbound trains will start to resume services on April 8, according to local authorities.The trains that will resume services include those departing from Wuhan to cities including Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou, as well as to other cities in parts of Hubei Province.