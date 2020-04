Photo: Xinhua

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ended her self-quarantine and returned to the chancellery on Friday after testing negative for COVID-19 several times, according to Reuters.Merkel had been quarantined and working from home after she was informed that the doctor who gave her a pneumococcal vaccination was diagnosed with COVID-19.Germany has reported a total of 84,794 COVID-19 cases with 1,107 deaths on Friday, according to the latest data released by Johns Hopkins University.