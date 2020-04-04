HOME >>
CHINA
Chinese national flag flies at half-mast at Tiananmen Square to mourn COVID-19 victims
Source:Global Times Published: 2020/4/4 6:16:14
Photo: Li Hao/GT
Chinese national flag flies at half-mast at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Saturday to mourn the victims of the COVID-19 outbreak.
