Chinese national flag flies at half-mast at Tiananmen Square to mourn COVID-19 victims

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/4/4 6:16:14

Photo: Li Hao/GT


Chinese national flag flies at half-mast at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Saturday to mourn the victims of the COVID-19 outbreak.

