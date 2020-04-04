Chinese, Irish experts share anti-virus experience by video call

Members of the medical team of the PLA Naval Medical University receive praise from a patient at Hankou Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 27, 2020. The medical team from the PLA Naval Medical University helps Hankou Hospital on problems concerning the capability of the hospital and the serious shortage of medical staff. The medical team plans to set up respiratory wards and two 78-bed wards at Hankou Hospital. (Photo by Chen Jing/Xinhua)

Health officials and experts from China's Hubei Province on Friday held a video conference with their Irish counterparts to share their experience in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Chinese embassy in Ireland in a press release.The meeting, facilitated by the Chinese embassy in Ireland, was hosted by Wu Jianmin, a senior official from the Foreign Affairs Office of Hubei Provincial People's Government, said the press release.Addressing the conference, Wu said that COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is the common enemy of all humanity and Hubei is grateful for the precious support offered by Ireland during its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.Wu added that Hubei is now willing to do its best to help Ireland fight COVID-19.During the nearly-two-hour-long meeting, Chinese officials and experts from the Health Commission of Hubei Province, Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University and Hubei Disease Prevention and Control Center held an in-depth discussion and exchange with their Irish counterparts over a wide range of issues relating to the prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19.Nearly 10 officials and experts from Ireland's Health Service Executive (HSE), a state agency responsible for public health service in the country, attended the meeting.Commenting on the meeting, Paul Reid, CEO of HSE, said that he appreciated Hubei for sharing the valuable experience with the Irish side and expressed wishes to further strengthen cooperation and exchanges with the Chinese side in combating COVID-19.Friday's video conference is the second of its kind held between China and Ireland. On March 19, the Chinese side organized a China-Europe video conference on COVID-19. Public health officials and experts from nearly 20 European countries, including Ireland, attended the conference.