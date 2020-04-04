Taste of first tea sprouts in spring

Aerial photo shows villagers harvesting tea leaves at a tea garden in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 3, 2020. Villagers here are busy harvesting tea ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (meaning "pre-Qingming") tea, which is made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Photo by Wang Chunliang/Xinhua)

Villagers harvest tea leaves at a tea garden in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 3, 2020. Villagers here are busy harvesting tea ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (meaning "pre-Qingming") tea, which is made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Photo by Luo Xingxiang/Xinhua)

A staff shows tea leaves at a plant of a tea making company in Danzhai County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 3, 2020. Tea making companies here are busy producing the Mingqian (meaning "pre-Qingming") tea, which is made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

A staff processes tea leaves at a plant of a tea making company in Danzhai County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 3, 2020. Tea making companies here are busy producing the Mingqian (meaning "pre-Qingming") tea, which is made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)