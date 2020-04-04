Macao mourns COVID-19 victims with flags at half-mast

Chinese national flag and the flag of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) fly at half-mast to mourn for martyrs who died in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and compatriots who died of the disease in Macao, south China, April 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) held a mourning on Saturday for martyrs who died in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and compatriots died of the disease.The national flags and the flags of the Macao SAR were displayed at half-mast in all buildings of the SAR government, legislative and judicial bodies, and representative offices abroad. Schools and public facilities also took part in the gesture of mourning.All public recreational activities and celebratory events in Macao were also suspended on Saturday.China held a national mourning for COVID-19 victims on Saturday. During the COVID-19 outbreak, over 82,000 have been diagnosed with the disease, and more than 3,330 died.As of Saturday, Macao has reported 43 COVID-19 cases and the first ten has recovered, with the rest of them being treated in hospital.

