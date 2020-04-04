Yuezhaixi grand bridge of Jianhe-Rongjiang expressway under construction in Guizhou

Aerial photo taken on April 3, 2020 shows the Yuezhaixi grand bridge of Jianhe-Rongjiang expressway under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of the 116.45-kilometer-long expressway in Guizhou was resumed with strict epidemic prevention measures. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on April 3, 2020 shows the Rongjiang section of Jianhe-Rongjiang expressway under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of the 116.45-kilometer-long expressway in Guizhou was resumed with strict epidemic prevention measures. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

