Overseas Chinese students receive medical materials from motherland

A representative of overseas Chinese students poses for a photo with health kit at the Chinese Embassy in Germany, in Berlin, Germany, April 2, 2020. The Chinese Embassy in Germany distributed health kits consisting of face masks, disinfection supplies and epidemic prevention manuals to the representatives of overseas Chinese students here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Chinese Ambassador to Germany Wu Ken (R, front) distributes health kits to representatives of overseas Chinese students at the Chinese Embassy in Germany, in Berlin, Germany, April 2, 2020. The Chinese Embassy in Germany distributed health kits consisting of face masks, disinfection supplies and epidemic prevention manuals to the representatives of overseas Chinese students here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Chinese anti-epidemic medical expert team members hand over medical materials to Chinese students at National University of Laos in Vientiane, Laos, April 1, 2020.

Chinese students at National University of Laos carry medical materials donated by Chinese anti-epidemic medical expert team in Vientiane, Laos, April 1, 2020.