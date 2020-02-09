Carry on spirit of Li Wenliang: Hubei Party chief visits martyrs' family

Li Wenliang

Senior officials of Hubei Province, including Ying Yong, secretary of the Communist Party of China Hubei Provincial Committee, and Wang Zhonglin, Party chief of Wuhan, visited family members of three martyrs - Li Wenliang, a doctor of Wuhan Central Hospital, Liu Zhiming, head of Wuchang Hospital, and Wu Yong, a police officer in Wuhan - who died in the line of their duties in the battle against COVID-19.Despite risks to his own safety, Li Wenliang stuck to the frontline and fulfilled his duties as a doctor, Ying Yong said when visiting Li's parents at their home on Saturday, Hubei TV reported.Li Wenliang, 34, was an ophthalmologist from Wuhan Central Hospital. He was one of the eight "whistleblowers" who tried to warn other medics of the coronavirus outbreak but were reprimanded by local police. He died on February 7 after contracting COVID-19.Wuhan police withdrew the reprimand order against Li and apologized to his family in March, and two police officers involved in handling Li's case were punished for dereliction of duty.Hubei and Wuhan officials bowed to Li Wenliang's portrait and expressed condolences to his family members.Martyr is an honorary title the Party and country can award an individual for their sacrifice to the country, society and the people. The nation paid the highest award and respect to medical staff, including Li Wenliang, for their contributions in the fight against the coronavirus, which showed the Party's and country's respect for heroes, Hubei TV reported.We need to carry on Li Wenliang's spirit of serving the people, Ying was quoted as saying.The officials also visited the family of Liu Zhiming, head of Wuchang Hospital, who fought in the frontline of COVID-19 and was infected and died in February.Ying Yong encouraged Liu Zhiming's daughter, who is also studying medicine, to carry on her father's deeds.The officials also visited the family of Wu Yong, a police officer from the Liji police station in Wuhan. Wu was responsible for residential prevention work, transferring patients and serving the residents. He died on March 22.The three martyrs were among the first group of 14 frontline workers in Hubei Province who were identified as martyrs for sacrificing their lives in combating the coronavirus.Global Times