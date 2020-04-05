Chinese city holds memorial service to mourn deceased firefighters in forest fire

People pay tribute to firefighters who gave their lives battling a recent forest fire in Xichang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)


 

People pay tribute to firefighters who gave their lives battling a recent forest fire in Xichang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)


 

People line up for the hearse carrying the cremains of firefighters who gave their lives battling a recent forest fire in Xichang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)


 

People watch the hearse carrying the cremains of firefighters who gave their lives battling a recent forest fire in Xichang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)


 

