Volunteers sterilize streets in Baghdad, Iraq

Volunteers sterilize a street in Baghdad, Iraq, on April 4, 2020. Iraqi Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed two more deaths from COVID-19 and 58 new cases, as the total number of infections climbed to 878. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

