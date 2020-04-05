COVID-19 cases in US top 300,000: Johns Hopkins University

Photo:Xinhua

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 300,000 by 3:40 p.m. local time Saturday (1940 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.The fresh figure reached 300,915 with 8,162 deaths, according to the CSSE.The state of New York, which suffered the most in the country, recorded 113,806 cases and 3,565 fatalities. Other states with over 10,000 cases include New Jersey, Michigan, California, Louisiana, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.Globally, countries and regions have altogether recorded 1,181,825 cases and 63,902 deaths, while over 240,000 have recovered from the disease.