Chinese mainland reports 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 25 imported cases and five local cases from Guangdong. 47 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases are also reported.

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/4/5 8:05:51

Chinese mainland reports 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 25 imported cases and five local cases from Guangdong. 47 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases are also reported.